LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — I can't tell you how the turnout at Seneca Park on Saturday compared to the typical madness of a Saturday in March. Sorry. My bad.
This is the first Saturday in mid-March that I have not been at an NCAA Tournament venue in 40 years.
But the beat went on. So did the dribbling. And the running. And the whacking of a tennis ball.
Considering the way the novel coronavirus changed our world this week, Seneca Park provided a vibrant and optimistic scene.
"Normally, a lot of us would be watching the NCAA Tournament after we played tennis indoors in the morning," said Charlie Ulmer, a fan of the University of Louisville basketball team. "But we can't do either, because our tennis facility is closed. So we (a group of 10) brought our game out here."
I was encouraged when I arrived at Seneca around 11:30 a.m. and nearly every parking space was filled in the gravel lot near playground.
I was equally encouraged the playground was empty. People listened and understood the risks. There were a few exceptions to social distancing, including one group of walkers that moved in a pack of six. Not many, though. The idea was to exercise — not break the rules.
Several praised Gov. Andy Beshear for his proactive approach. They quoted statistics that appeared to show Kentucky was ahead of many states in slowing the growth of the virus.
"He's acted like an adult," said Jacob Schuhmann, 26, who played basketball with two roommates. "I'm happy with where we're at. I'm happy we tried to get ahead of it."
They were also happy to pursue at least part of their altered daily routines.
Runners. Joggers. Walkers talking to friends. Walkers pushing strollers. Walkers exercising their four-legged friends. Maybe 70 to 80 people elevated their heart rates.
A few people rode bikes. A few children on scooters.
Four people tossed a lacrosse ball.
Two teenagers kicked a soccer ball.
A dog (not mine) chased a Frisbee.
Half of the 10 tennis courts were occupied, including somebody taking a serious lesson. Dozens of balls were spread across that court. The instructor spoke with an edge. It was a legitimate lesson.
Others joked. When I asked Russ Reidling, one of Ulmer's tennis partners, for his age, he said 77.
"Seventy-seven," Ulmer repeated. "I thought you were 92!"
"We've been through a lot of stuff," Reidling said. "But this isn't like anything we've ever seen."
Two students from the Southern Baptist Seminary, whose classes have moved online for the rest of the semester, volleyed a tennis ball through a one-sided match.
Neither Jacob Stordahl, 25, of Sacramento, California, nor Troy Poe, 24, of Dalton, Georgia, said that they loved the NCAA Tournament the way Louisvillians love it. But they'd already heard about the way this town reacted to March Madness. Too bad they won't see it this year.
"I'm just trying to adhere to what the government says and submit to authority, while at the same time just love people the best I can, even though we have to submit to social distancing," Poe said.
"Right now, the whole coronavirus thing seems a little distant, because I don't know anyone who has it," Stordahl added. "But it's definitely impacting my family. They're all in California, and in California, it's 'Shelter in Place.'"
Across the road, Schuhmann and his roommates dribbled, shot, rebounded and laughed.
They needed to do it. I needed to see it.
"We're all missing the tournament, no doubt," said Andrew Clark, 25, one of Schuhmann's roommates. "This is kind of a way for us to relieve that a little bit. We can't handle not having games, so we've been watching old games on YouTube all week. But you can only do so much of that."
It seemed as if people were nodding, waving or saying hello more than I remember during past trips to the park. Or maybe that's merely what I want to see.
"We're all in this together," Schuhmann said. "That's the only neat thing about it."
