LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – With every game, the Bellarmine University basketball team looks more comfortable in its new NCAA Division I home, though there’s not much comfort in the process if you look closely.
It’s not just a step up in talent level, quickness and athleticism, but in style of play, personnel and everything else. The season has been one of constant adjustment, almost from one timeout to the next. Fortunately for the Knights and coach Scott Davenport, that kind of thing is one of the program’s strengths and has been for a while.
On Friday night in Freedom Hall, Bellarmine overcame a poor shooting first half and a team with an edge in quickness and, depending on lineups, size, but it found a way to shoot its way out of a 7-point halftime deficit to a 67-62 victory.
The win was the Knights’ third straight in ASUN play and improved the team to 6-5 overall and 3-2 in the conference.
"It’s an adjustment every, single day," Davenport said after the game. "You can’t look ahead. The last 10 minutes of the game, we had potentially five timeouts left, and we were prepared to use them, but we asked them to dig in mentally and physically every, single, possession. It’s learning on the fly. ... We knew they had talented, talented offensive players."
But as the game wore on, Bellarmine improved at rotating to help against quicker players driving into the lane, but at the same time closed out on 3-point shooters to keep the Hatters from getting it going from the outside.
Stetson jumped out to a lead early and had its biggest lead of the first half at the halftime buzzer. Down 7 at the break, Davenport felt like his team had gotten good looks but just hadn’t made them. He asked for his team to keep executing offensively, and as always, he asked for more rebounding from his guards.
He got it. C.J. Fleming pulled down a career-high 6 rebounds, while Dylan Penn had 8 and Pedro Bradshaw had 7.
"I was really proud of those guys," Davenport said. "We need that every night."
Stetson led 42-32 with nearly five minutes gone in the first half, but an 11-0 Bellarmine run changed the game. Not only did it give the Knights the lead, but it gave them some offensive rhythm. Fleming capped the run with a 3 to put Bellarmine up and hit another a few moments later.
Ethan Claycomb, later in the half, would make back-to-back 3s with just under six minutes to play to give Bellarmine a 6-point lead that it would not surrender the rest of the way.
"This is a smart team," Fleming said. "We can see what is happening and we know what we have to do to adjust. And we have a great coaching staff that puts us in great position to succeed."
Fleming led Bellarmine with 16 points, to go with 14 from Claycomb and 13 from Bradshaw. The Knights shot 48% for the game and 42% (7 of 17) from 3-point range.
They’ll face Stetson again at 5 p.m. Saturday at Freedom Hall.
