LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville football began their fall camp early Wednesday morning.
"Well it started out great. It started out with a lot of energy," linebacker MoMo Sanogo said. "(There was) a lot of communication on the defensive side, a lot of execution on the offensive side. Just a great day all around."
“Right now I think we have so many weapons.”Louisville newcomer @_momosanogo is feeling pretty confident about the Cards defense in 2022. pic.twitter.com/HWzCt7GkrQ— Griffin Gonzalez (@grifgonzo) August 3, 2022
The preseason practice brings many questions about the upcoming season including additions to the the running back unit.
"I really wasn't happy with my performance (last season)," sophomore running back Trevion Cooley said. "I think I could do a lot better just by being smarter and knowing what moves to make."
Cooley finished as the team's third leading rusher during the 2021 season, behind Jalen Mitchell and quarterback Malik Cunningham.
This season, each of those players return for the Cardinals and add Tennessee transfer Tiyon Evans alongside stud freshman Maurice Turner.
"He's a freak of nature," Cooley said. "We'll keep them in the back pocket. We will hide him for a little bit but I don't want to give out too much about him."
Offensive Coordinator Lance Taylor feels confident about his offense this season.
Day one of fall camp underway at Louisville. pic.twitter.com/FrJTutyhPs— Griffin Gonzalez (@grifgonzo) August 3, 2022
"We've got some veteran presence, some leadership qualities on offense," Taylor said. "We're bringing back the guys that have played in a bunch of games and big time games for us and they have made a bunch of big time plays. And then we've got some youth and some transfers that we brought in to mix in and help complement some of the pieces that we already have."
It's an individual position group that believes in playing together.
"We're striving to make each other better," Cooley said. "We're brothers in that room. When we see something wrong we decided we let each other know."
