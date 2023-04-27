LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sunland Derby winner Wild On Ice suffered an injury to his left hind leg following a workout Thursday morning at Churchill Downs and will miss the Kentucky Derby, according to a release from the track.
The Texas-bred gelding had just worked 5 furlongs in 1:01.40 but was pulled up during his gallop-out on the backstretch and subsequently vanned off the track.
He was evaluated by Churchill Downs veterinarians then transported to a Lexington equine surgical facility for further evaluation. Trainer Joel Marr and jockey Ken Tohill — who at age 60 was bidding to become the oldest jockey ever to compete in the Derby — went to Lexington with the colt.
Wild On Ice was an unlikely Derby qualifier. He won the Sunland Derby at 35-1, the longest shot on the board, and the homebred is one of just two horses in training for owner Frank Sumpter.
His defection from the Derby places third-place Santa Anita Derby finisher Skinner into the field. He is trained by John Shirreffs and worked two days ago at Santa Anita Park. Shirreffs said he did not plan to ship to Churchill unless he had enough points to be in the race. Shirreffs was the trainer of the great Zenyatta and led Giacomo to the winner’s circle in the 2005 Kentucky Derby. Skinner would be his fifth Derby starter since then. His last was A.P. Honor in 2020.
Next in line on the points list for the race are Cyclone Mischief, trained by Louisville native Dale Romans, Todd Pletcher's Major Dude, runner-up in the Jeff Ruby Stakes, and Santa Anita Derby runner-up Mandarin Hero, who would be the third Japanese horse in the race.
After Monday afternoon's post-position draw, those who enter the race as also-eligible have until 9 a.m. May 5 to scratch into the field. A year ago, Rich Strike won the Kentucky Derby after getting into the race just minutes before the deadline.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.