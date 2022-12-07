LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Will Levis, who led Kentucky to a bowl victory over Iowa last season, will not go for a repeat later this month. The senior quarterback announced Wednesday that he won’t play in Kentucky’s Music City Bowl game against Iowa in Nashville on New Year’s Eve.
Levis posted his decision on social media, saying, "If I have one thing to hold in my heart from my time here in Lexington, it’s that Kentucky has my back and that everything ahead of me wouldn’t be possible without the support and encouragement I received along the way. ... With that in mind, after much thought, I have decided to forego my final college football game, look to that next step, and declare for the 2023 NFL Draft."
Levis has been projected as one of the top college quarterbacks available for the 2023 NFL Draft. He completed 65.4% of his passes for 2,406 yards and 19 touchdowns with 10 interceptions as a senior.
Thank you #BBN 💙 pic.twitter.com/VYkrC4j2yM— Will Levis (@will_levis) December 7, 2022
Kentucky likely will turn to redshirt freshman Kaiya Sheron, who appeared in four games and completed 17 of 28 pass attempts for 187 yards and two touchdowns with one interception.
