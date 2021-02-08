LOUISVILLE, Ky, (WDRB) — Louisville assistant basketball coach Dino Gaudio said that Cards’ head coach Chris Mack has shown mild symptoms from the novel coronavirus after he tested positive Saturday. Gaudio said he spoke with Mack Sunday night but that the head coach was resting Monday.
But Gaudio said that it remained uncertain if Louisville would play its next scheduled game Saturday at Virginia Tech because of two other positive tests within the program.
"I’m not sure (about Saturday)," Gaudio said. "Vince (Tyra, the Cards' athletic director) will make a decision … just see where we are and if that’s a possibility. Right now we’re preparing as if we’re going to play the game. That’s the way we’re looking at it.
“It's all contingent upon what happens tonight and the next few days. If we had to practice today, we wouldn’t have, I’m not sure we’d have six guys. We’re seeing how that plays out in the next 24, 36 hours.”
Gaudio said the team awaited results from its latest COVID tests and was hopeful practice could resume Wednesday. Louisville improved to 11-4 when the Cardinals defeated Georgia Tech Feb. 1. This is the Cards' second pause forced by the virus this season.
The Cards went into a COVID pause last Tuesday after they traveled to Syracuse. Their game at Syracuse was postponed, as was a game last Saturday at Virginia and another home game Wednesday against Pittsburgh.
"We tested on (last) Tuesday before we went to Syracuse," Gaudio said. "We flew up to Syracuse. And about 9 that night, prior to the game, we had a positive within the program and with contact tracing, a few other kids were out.
"The game Wednesday obviously was canceled. Came back late Wednesday night. Thursday tested. Another positive. And Coach Mack tested positive on Saturday."
Gaudio said the team has not practiced since last Tuesday. Players under quarantine have been permitted to shoot in the practice facility in groups of two for one hour. Gaudio and assistant coach Luke Murray were permitted to watch from the balcony of the second-level offices at the facility.
"I talked to Chris last night. I called him on the drive in this morning to see how he was doing," Gaudio said. "He didn’t answer. I don’t know whether he was sleeping or he wasn’t.
"For the most part he’s feeling pretty good. He just has mild symptoms."
