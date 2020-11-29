LOUISVILE, Ky. (WDRB) – For a team with nearly half of its regular rotation out because of injury, the University of Louisville men’s basketball team turned in a decidedly un-dramatic performance in beating Prairie View A&M 86-64 on Sunday night in the KFC Yum! Center.
And that’s a good thing. After Prairie View started the game with some hot shooting and claimed a quick 7-point lead, Louisville methodically reeled the visitors back in, building a 10-point halftime lead before pulling away in the second half.
The Cards not only played without injured starters Malik Williams and Charles Minlend and reserve guard Josh Nickelberry, but also without forward Samuell Williamson, who injured a toe in Friday’s win over Seton Hall.
But redshirt freshman Jae’Lyn Withers took advantage of the opportunity, scoring 20 points on 8 of 10 shooting and pulling down 9 rebounds to lead the Cardinals, who held Prairie View to 39.3% shooting while shooting 60.9% for the game themselves.
The Cards (3-0) also got 19 points and 6 assists from David Johnson and 15 from Carlik Jones during a game in which every starter except Quinn Slazinski logged at least 33 minutes. Prairie View (1-2) got 20 points from WKU transfer Jeremiah Gambrell.
