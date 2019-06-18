LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- WKU basketball coach and Kentucky native Rick Stansbury stopped in Louisville for an annual meet and greet.
Stansbury and football coach Tyson Helton met fans Monday evening at Big Spring Country Club.
Stansbury the stopped by WDRB in Morning on Tuesday for an appearance will Hilltopper faithful Jude Redfield.
Both the football and basketball teams will take on the U of L Cardinals in the 2019 season.
The basketball series picks up again after four year hiatus. Two of the four contests will be played at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, one will be scheduled at E.A. Diddle Arena and one will take place at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The Hilltoppers and Cardinals last met in 2015, U of L won 78-56.
The 2019 WKU basketball roster includes six Kentucky natives, including three former Mr. Kentucky Basketball honorees.
|Isaiah Cozart
|Freshman
|Richmond, Kentucky
|Taveion Hollingsworth
|Sophomore
|Lexington, Kentucky
|(2017 Mr. Kentucky Basketball)
|Camron Justice
|Graduate Transfer
|Hindman, Kentucky
|(2015 Mr. Kentucky Basketball)
|Jake Ohmer
|Sophomore
|Taylor Mill, Kentucky
|Jared Savage
|RS Junior
|Bowling Green, Kentucky
|Carson Williams
|Junior
|Owenton, Kentucky
|(2016 Mr. Kentucky Basketball)
The Hilltoppers also return All-American, center Charles Bassey who had previously declared for the NBA Draft. He was widely expected to be a late first-round pick. Bassey was named the 2018-2019 C-USA Freshman of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year.
