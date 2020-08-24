LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Western Kentucky University has finalized its 2020 football schedule.
The Hilltoppers will open the season at U of L on Sept. 12 with the home opener set for Sept. 19 against Liberty.
A previously postponed matchup with Chattanooga is now scheduled for Oct.24. WKU recently added BYU as a non-conference game. That will be held in Provo, Utah, on Oct. 31.
From WKU:
2020 WKU Football Schedule (2019 record in parenthesis)
Sept. 12 – at Louisville (8-5)
Sept. 19 – Liberty (8-5)
Sept. 26 – BYE WEEK
Oct. 3 – at Middle Tennessee* (4-8)
Oct. 10 – Marshall* (8-5)
Oct. 17 – at UAB* (9-5)
Oct. 24 - Chattanooga (6-6)
Oct. 31 – at BYU (7-6)
Nov. 7 – at Florida Atlantic* (11-3)
Nov. 14 – Southern Miss* (7-6)
Nov. 21 – FIU* (6-7)
Nov. 28 – at Charlotte* (7-6)
