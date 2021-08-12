BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Western Kentucky head football coach Tyson Helton aims to grab as much in-state talent as he can, and he tries to mine as much talent as he can from Louisville.
“Louisville has always been a fantastic place to recruit. We’ve always had success there,” Helton said. “You’ve always had guys that they may not always at times the top recruited guys ... but they’ve always been good players that contribute to the team.”
Six players on the current roster hail from Louisville. While they may have been rivals in high school, they’ve created their own family in Bowling Green.
“It’s like a little family within this big family, so it’s pretty cool seeing some of the guys I played against in high school," said Cole Spencer, a redshirt offensive lineman who graduated from Trinity High School. "I get to come out here and play with them every day."
Spencer said some of the talent from his hometown gets overlooked.
“Being from there and playing against some of the kids I’ve played against, I think there’s a lot of great talent that does not get recognized in Louisville," Spencer said. "I’ve played against a lot of kids who are probably Division I talent players that just didn’t get the opportunity."
Defensive backs Beanie Bishop and Omari Alexander grew up together and played in the same little league football organization. They were on opposite sidelines in high school, but now, the two are enjoying a reunion on The Hill.
“Some of us were rivals in high school, so coming together now and playing together has been a change," said Alexander, who graduated from duPont Manual High School "It’s been a good change. We already have a connection because we have been competing since we were young. Coming together has made us stronger together, and we’re just going to keep building off that."
“It’s always been like family," added Bishop, a graduate of Pleasure Ridge Park High School "When you’re in little league, you go play other teams. You go on the road together and do tournaments and those kinds of things. We play basketball together, too. It’s like family. We’ve been knowing each other for so long. We talk about everything."
There's no doubt there will be some Louisville natives wearing red in the stands when WKU Hilltoppers kicks off the 2021 campaign Thursday, Sept. 2, against UT-Martin in Bowling Green.
