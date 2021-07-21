LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers were picked to finish third in the Conference USA East Division by the media covering the conference.
The poll was released Wednesday during the conference’s media day. Marshall was picked to finish first in the division. University of Alabama at Birmingham was picked to finish first in the West Division.
WKU will have some early opportunities to prove themselves. After opening with UT-Martin at home Sept. 2, the Hilltoppers travel to Army, then host Indiana and travel to Michigan State.
“If you want to be the best, you have to beat the best,” said WKU head football coach Tyson Helton. “To get to host Indiana, they’ll probably be a top 10, top 15 team when they come here. Western has always had a history of winning big game, of winning against Power Five opponents, so those are the games our fans, our players, our coaches, we always look forward to those games.”
“We’re really looking forward to playing IU at The Houch,” said junior offensive lineman Cole Spencer, a graduate of Trinity High School. “Getting to play great quality Power Five opponents, there’s nothing like it.”
