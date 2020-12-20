LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Western Kentucky football team will travel to Mobile, Alabama, to face Georgia State in the Lending Tree Bowl.
The game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 26, at Ladd-Peebles Stadium and will be televised on ESPN.
The matchup against the Panthers (5-4) will be the Hilltoppers' 30th postseason game in program history. WKU ended its regular season on a three-game winning streak and will look to improve on a 5-6 record (4-3 Conference USA).
"To be able to go to the LendingTree Bowl and have one more opportunity to try and get a win and send our guys off right, that's pretty special," WKU head coach Tyson Helton said in a news release. "We're excited for that opportunity, our guys are excited for that opportunity, and it's the result of all the hard work everybody has put in this year. It means a lot."
Georgia State ended its regular season with a 5-4 record (4-4 Sun Belt). The Panthers defeated the Hilltoppers the last time the teams played, 27-17 in the 2017 Cure Bowl in Orlando, Florida.
