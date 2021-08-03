BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Western Kentucky University head football coach Tyson Helton announced his starting quarterback Tuesday, and his new starting quarterback announced that he’s more than confident in his new team.
“I firmly believe we’re going to go 12-0,” quarterback Bailey Zappe said during WKU’s Media Day.
The Houston Baptist graduate transfer put up some gaudy stats in Huskies’ truncated 2020 season. In just four games, Zappe threw for 1,833 yards with 15 touchdowns and just one interception.
Those stats, along with what Helton saw in person, were enough for him to peg Zappe as the starter heading into fall camp this week.
“He was with us here in the spring and during the summer. He's been here long enough, and our staff has been able to make evaluations,” Helton said. “I think it's better for us moving into this season having that guy in place. He knows he's the guy. I think we can go ahead and say, yeah, he's going to be the starter and get moving forward with that."
“We had a great spring and great summer, and I've of course been working toward being the starter," Zappe added. "I'm grateful that Coach Helton gave me the starting spot and I'm really excited to get (fall camp) started."
Zappe and the Hilltoppers kick off the 2021 campaign Sept. 2 against UT-Martin in Bowling Green.
