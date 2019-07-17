(FOX NEWS) -- The WNBA has suspended Los Angeles Sparks guard Riquna Williams for 10 games over a domestic violence incident, the league announced Tuesday.
Williams was arrested on April 29 and has been charged with two felony counts, one involving the assault of an individual with whom she was in a relationship and the other involving a threat to another person with a firearm. Her criminal case is ongoing.
In a statement, the league said it had conducted "its own internal investigation" into the incident and interviewed Williams as well as "several witnesses." The league added that it had consulted a panel of "experts in the field of domestic violence, upon whom the league relies in connection with such matters."
The WNBA said it had considered "the nature and seriousness of the conduct at issue, including the involvement of a firearm" in determining the suspension length. Williams will also be required to undergo counseling.
