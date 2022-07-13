LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The First Tee of Louisville runs a number of programs to help teach golf and life skills to kids.
On July 10, they hosted a free event called Women in Golf Day at Shawnee Golf Course. They had a panel of women who have made a career in the game for the second annual event.
"The main goal is to expose them to golf and show them it's not just men everywhere in golf," said PGA Director of Golf for the First Tee of Louisville, Blake Hardesty. "Women can be successful in the game too no matter what path you choose. Kind of give them some role models in the game."
"I've met a lot of girls already who said this is the first time they've ever been to a golf course," said Jamie Taylor, the founder and CEO of the Black Golf Directory. "Their parents didn't even know this was in their backyard and they look like they have a little bit of a golf swing. So I'm hoping they come back. That's the goal. And if nothing else, learn that golf can provide many benefits besides just playing professionally."
Taylor is an LPGA pro based in Florida who started her directory online in January of 2020. She does a lot of travelling and speaking to companies and knows how important golf can be in the business world.
"When you work with those companies you don't get to know what's really going on unless you play golf and get out there," said Taylor. "So that's a big opportunity that girls need now so when they get to their careers, they can go out with the boys and play golf."
Hardesty said there were about twice as many kids signed up for this year's event than last year. About half of them were already part of the First Tee program. Many were brand new to the game.
"Hopefully this is a spark for some of those young ladies and they join our 'golf for girls' classes and grow from there," said Hardesty. "But if not, they at least get to meet some awesome women in golf and maybe they can kind of look at them as role models in other walks of life too."
