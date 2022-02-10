LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In a statement released by Indiana University athletics Thursday afternoon, IU basketball coach Mike Woodson said the five players he suspended prior to the Hoosiers' loss at Northwestern will be available to play Saturday.
Woodson also gave more context to the suspension, attributing it to the players missing curfew prior to the game IU lost, 59-51, Tuesday in Evanston, Illinois.
The five players include two starters -- guards Xavier Johnson and Parker Stewart -- as well as reserves Michael Durr, Tamar Bates and Khristian Lander.
"It's important that all team rules are followed and a curfew applies to everyone in our program for a reason," said Woodson. "It will be my decision to determine what role each one will have moving forward."
Indiana will try to end its first two-game losing streak Saturday afternoon at Michigan State. IU is 7-6 in the Big Ten and 16-7 this season.
