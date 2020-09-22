LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In this week's Yackin' with Hack, John Lewis talks with Louisville City FC head coach John Hackworth about the USL's decision to wait until after Wednesday's Saint Louis-Indy Eleven game to announce that the Boys in Purple are officially postseason bound.
Speaking of Boys in Purple, why did the uniforms change during the unbeaten streak? Hackworth talks about the big gamble there and also the addition of former University of Louisville player Kenney Walker to the Louisville City FC roster.
