LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville City FC opens the 2021 campaign Saturday night at Lynn Family Stadium. Atlanta United 2 comes to town for a 7:30 p.m. start.
WDRB’s John Lewis and LouCity head coach John Hackworth preview the match in this week’s Yackin’ with Hack.
They also talk about the new kits the team will debut Saturday, the play of goalkeeper Chris Hubbard and the questions surrounding Atlanta United 2.
The game will be broadcast live on WBKI and streaming on the WDRB Now app.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.