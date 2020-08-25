LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville City FC hosts Indy Eleven on Wednesday night in a pivotal match that could have playoff implications. The game will air live on WBKI and on the WDRB Now app at 8 p.m.
Indy Eleven leads the Group E standings with Lou City sitting six points out of a tie for first with their rival.
Louisville City FC head coach John Hackworth and WDRB's John Lewis discuss the Louisville-Indianapolis Proximity Association Football Contest, the rivalry, the news of St Louis FC's shutdown at the end of 2020 and more in this week's Yackin' with Hack.
