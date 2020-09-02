LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- John Hackworth discussed his teams call for social justice, a huge regular season game with Indy Eleven, and more on this week's edition of Yackin' With Hack.
Hackworth said his team is having constant discussion about the situation in our country when it comes to the fight against systemic racism. The Lou City head coach said his team and all the players across the USL wanted to make a statement which is what led to Saturday's protest with St. Louis. Both teams decided not to play for the first seven minutes of the game due to the seven times Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Lou City and Soccer Holdings also announced the formation of a Diversity, Inclusion and Opportunity Committee with Racing Louisville FC. The idea is that words aren't enough and the organizations want to take action.
“Using the platform afforded us by the world’s game, we are committed to providing increased opportunity for those that need it,” said Brad Estes, Soccer Holdings’ president. “Whether through cultural education, soccer clinics or access to our youth academy, we will not sit on the sidelines. We are taking a leadership role in the pursuit of a better tomorrow."
There's also the matter of a match against Indy Eleven with first place on the line. Lou City plays at Indy on Saturday at 7, a game you can watch on WBKI.
"There are like playoff games already. They're six point games and they swing the pendulum one way or the other," said Hackworth. "One of us, and it might not just be us and Indy, it could be St. Louis or Sporting K.C., has to start separating from each other. It is going to be a really interesting Saturday because Saint Louis plays Sporting and we play Indy. We'll have to see what happens."
Click the video box above to see our entire interview with Coach Hackworth.
