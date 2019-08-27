LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB)- Riding a four game winning streak, Lou City head coach John Hackworth made his weekly appearance in the WDRB studios.
John spoke about the budding rivalry between the Indy Eleven and Lou City. The two teams play Friday night at 7:00 PM at Slugger Field.
He also gave his opinion on who exactly scored the game winning goal against North Carolina over the weekend. Lou City beat North Carolina 1-0 to notch the teams fourth straight victory.
Click the video link above to hear from the coach.
