LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If age is just a number, then maybe the Kentucky Derby is just another race.
Jockey Jon Court knows. We all know. The Kentucky Derby is more than just a race.
"Being at this stage of my career, it’s remarkable that I’m here,” Court said. “I’m getting a lot of coverage for being the oldest rider to ride in the Kentucky Derby, going down in history. It’s only by one year."
At 58 years old, Court will take Long Range Toddy in to Saturday’s big race. That will, in fact, make him the oldest jockey in Derby history.
“I’m humble enough to really appreciate it and absorb all the excitement that I possibly can, because most riders don’t achieve this particular level of racing at this age," Court said. "But I’ve been youthful my entire career, and I hope to continue that for the duration."
He and Long Range Toddy have proven to have some spring in their collective step, winning the Rebel Stakes in March.
“The trip (Court) gave in the Rebel was ideal, and we’re going to need similar magic to win the Derby,” Long Range Toddy's trainer Steve Asmussen said.
Court knows a lot will be made about his age leading up to the Derby. Even his son has been asking questions.
“Like the age, 'How do you feel? What do you think?' My son was asking that, and I’m like ‘Are you doing an interview?,’” Court said.
It is easy to laugh about.
“There’s plenty of jokes,” Court said.
Court himself will play the age card to jockeys who finish behind him.
“I reminded him today he got beat by the grandpa senior rider of the country,” Court said.
Joking aside, Court is old enough to understand the stage.
“I’m as excited about it as I was the first time I rode in the Kentucky Derby," he said.
That was in 2011. He wasn’t exactly a young jockey then, but he wasn’t the oldest Derby rider ever.
"I’d like to see, as many others who have been supporting me, the oldest rider to not only have ridden it, but to win it,” Court said.
That age again is 58, and Court is proving it isn't just a number. It’s far more impressive.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.