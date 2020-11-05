LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- St. Xavier High School has a new leader.
Last week, Amy Sample became the 23rd principal in the history of St. X.
She has all of the qualifications and credentials of her predecessors, but Sample is the first woman in more than 150-years to lead the school.
From athletics to academics, St. Xavier is steeped in tradition.
"When I came here, I thought I could just teach and stay back a little bit," said Amy Sample, St. Xavier Principal.
But some traditions change. That's why Sample is there. She said, "To be the first female principal here after 156 years, number one, it's a huge honor."
It's an honor that Sample was not expecting. "When our former principal left and they asked me to step in as interim, I said, 'I'll give you a year. '"
Last week, the interim title was dropped...despite Sample's original plans.
"I was just happy to just kind of get back into the classroom and kind of live a normal, non-administrative life," said Sample. "But like I said, our worlds just kind of collided at the same time, and I feel like I am in the right place at the right time, when St. X needs me and I can offer them my experience and leadership."
"She's the best person for the job," said Jeb Hilbert, St. Xavier Teacher.
"It's noteworthy and historic as well," said Dan Martin, St. Xavier Teacher.
Martin and Hilbert are also both St. X graduates and proud to see their alma mater's oldest tradition change.
Hilbert said, "This school has been around since 1864. We lean on the tradition, we love our tradition, we love what the brothers started. At the same time, you can't just be stuck in the past."
Martin said, "When you've got those leadership skills and that experience...the right person for the job is the one who should be in the job."
"They were like, 'yeah, Ms. Sample, she'd make a great principal for the school,' " said Leo Biagi, St. Xavier Senior.
After several years as principal at Mercy Academy, Sample came to St. X to teach and have more family time. It ultimately gave gave her time in the classroom with the students she would eventually lead.
Biagi said, "I remember people saying they did like Ms. Sample and they thought she was a good teacher."
Students already have a nickname for Sample.
"It's been a joke around here that I am a GOAT."
Not an animal, but the Greatest OF ALL TIMES.
"I guess I should be honored," Said Sample.
Meanwhile, Sample has also received a lot of feedback from the alumni.
"The emails I've received from them in support...has been amazing," said Sample.
And she has a message for anyone who has concerns.
She said, "Alumns, don't have to worry, the tradition will continue."
Amy Sample is also only the 4th layperson to serve as principal here at St. X.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.