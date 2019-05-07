LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was another closed door for an East Broadway BP gas station.
The business lost its liquor license last year after being declared a common nuisance.
On Monday, Commonwealth of Kentucky Alcoholic Beverage Control Board met for several hours to discuss an application from the new owner, United, LLC d/b/a NY Mart 1.
Smoketown neighbors and business owners got the news on Tuesday morning.
"I was so excited to get the news," said Nachand Trabue, who owns an East Broadway event space.
Trabue owns Manhattan on Broadway and led the effort to prevent the BP gas station on East Broadway from getting another liquor license.
Trabue said, "Because after they go there to get all the alcohol and everything else that they're getting, then they come and create the crimes around our establishments."
After years of complaints and protests, about criminal activity, the previous owners lost their liquor license in February of last year.
"We just don't need that type of activity," said Trabue.
Last May, there was an order to vacate after an employee shot a customer.
"We're very serious about responsible business," explained Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith (D), Metro Council District 4.
Despite being under new ownership, on Monday, the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board denied an application for a liquor license from the business.
We asked Councilwoman Sexton Smith is the business was being treated unfairly. "Do you think it is fair to the new owners who are applying for a liquor license when they were not around for the previous problems," asked WDRB's Stephan Johnson. Councilwoman Sexton Smith responded, "Well, this is not about fairness, although that's a salacious way to frame the conversation."
Councilwoman Sexton Smith represents the area and explained why there so much concern from her constituents. "I think we need to look at the LMPD data, look at the number of calls for service to that area."
Last year, Metro Police responded to the gas station more than a thousand times, but the new owners don't believe the business should be judged by the past.
"I think he is being punished because it's a high crime neighborhood," said Nader Shunnarah, attorney for business and property owner.
Shunnarah believes the owners are absolutely being punished for sins of the past.
"I think they are being punished because of the prior history, the hostility that Louisville metro has with the previous owners," said Shunnarah.
The Louisville attorney says the business will appeal.
Meanwhile, neighbors say if there is an appeal, they'll be ready for the next round.
"Oh yeah, it's that serious," said Trabue.
The business has 30 days to appeal the decision.
