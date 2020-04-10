(FOX NEWS) -- A local retirement community where several residents died after contracting the novel coronavirus.
Treyton Oak Towers reported five of its residents have died from the coronavirus. They all lived on the same floor. Including those numbers, officials say a total of 29 people in the facility tested positive -- including 21 residents and eight staff members. Those staff members are no longer reporting to work.
There are even more staff members who have symptoms or who have come in contact with someone who has the virus.
Those employees are not currently reporting to work.
Although the virus has spread into the facility -- state officials commended Treyton Oak Towers for the steps it took before and after the outbreak.
During a news conference Thursday afternoon, Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said "That leadership team at Treyton Oak Tower had done everything, everything that I tried to anticipate and ask: Have you done this? Have you done this? Have you done this? They'd done it all and they done more.
"They're heroes. They clearly care for their residents as if they were their own family."
Throughout the state, Gov. Andy Beshear says long-term care facilities have at least 104 residents and 48 staff members who have tested positive for the coronavirus. As of Friday, 16 people at those facilities have died.
