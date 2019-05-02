Five high school students are hurt, one in critical condition after a gust of wind blew a bounce house down a football field. It happened around 2:30 yesterday afternoon in Zillah, Washington. The students were strapped down inside playing a game when out of the blue, they were tossed more than 240 feet. Witnesses could hear the wind as they watched the inflatable attraction go airborne...
Several ambulances and a helicopter rushed to the scene.
. Four others had minor injuries.
The school district released a statement-- saying it's looking into the incident.