LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The summer travel season has officially arrived.
If you are planning to take flight or hit the road, there's some things local health experts say you should consider before packing your bags.
That's because COVID-19 is still a potential danger.
"We just got back from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, going to visit my grandmother for her birthday," said Mechelle Porter, CEO at M3 Events by Mechelle.
Porter is also a registered nurse and frequent traveler. She and family members drove to Louisiana, but because of the pandemic, limited their stops.
"Nothing other than gas, getting something to eat and making sure that we had our masks on when we were making those stops as well," explained Porter.
As states across the country reopen, people are anxious to hit the road or take flight. That's why state officials have a message and a warning.
"We are seeing some concerning outbreaks that are being caused by areas where people are traveling to right now," Said Governor Andy Beshear.
On Wednesday, Governor Beshear shared concerns about recent outbreaks in other states that are now causing problems in Kentucky.
"Myrtle Beach is one area that we are seeing causing outbreaks in other states and in Kentucky," said Governor Beshear. "We need people to be really careful."
Health experts say whether you're flying or driving, a lot of the same safety precautions apply.
"It still important to physically distance if we are in a public place because wearing a mask does help reduce the spread of germs," said Dr. Monalisa Tailor, MD, Norton Healthcare.
Dr. Monalisa Tailor says once you get to your destination, avoid running with the crowd.
"If there's a large group of people, that's going to increase your risk of getting this virus and getting infected by this virus."
Dr. Tailor said you should also check the internet to find out if there has been a recent COVID-19 outbreak in the city and state you plan to visit.
"Because lets say you are going to someplace like North Carolina that has had a big increase of cases, you may want to change your plans and go someplace that's not having as many cases," said Dr. Tailor.
Dr. Tailor said, if you are traveling by car, wear your mask and using plenty of hand sanitizer when making stops. She also said, "Feel free to use a glove. So that way you can hold the gas pump and pump your gas and then get rid of that glove after you've completed that activity."
"Planning to go to Mexico in August," said Porter.
Porter is already planning her next trip. And like the last one, her son will be joining her and knows certain rules apply when traveling with your mother, who happens to be a nurse.
"She acted very much like a drill sergeant almost, wash your hands, use hand sanitizers and making sure we had our masks on at all times," said Michael Smith, Porter's son.
