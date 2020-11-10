LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A surge of COVID-19 cases has led to immediate changes for some local school districts, including Oldham County Schools.
Lisa Jones, who has three children at Goshen Elementary School, said she was expecting OCS to pause in-person learning.
"When we saw that Oldham County had moved into the red, we figured that there might be some transition to look forward to or an announcement from the superintendent," Jones said. "The rumor mill amongst the moms was buzzing all morning."
Jones was hoping in-person learning would continue, but she also appreciates the district's leadership.
"Every decision they've made, they've made with a lot of care," Jones said.
The latest decision came Monday afternoon, when the district announced plans to transition back to remote learning.
"I can tell you that it was a very difficult decision, one that has taken a lot of administrators in the same room for many, many days," said Lori McDowell, director of communications for OCS. "Really, we meet every day and talk about what's going on in the county, in the state and what's going on locally, within our schools."
McDowell said the recent surge in COVID-19 cases has left a lot of staff members in quarantine and the district in a bind.
"It has been really hard to cover some places, and we've had to pull some central office staff to go to schools to help cover those quarantines," McDowell said. "And with the numbers increasing in our county, and they're increasing pretty rapidly, that's why we had to make the decision to pull the plug on in-person and go back to NTI."
Across the river in Indiana, Jeffersonville High School is dealing with the same problem. On Monday morning, the high school transitioned to virtual classrooms and will continue NTI through the end of the week.
Jefferson County Public Schools is still doing NTI, which it began back in August. On Monday, Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio shared some of the challenges and frustrations over the decision to continue NTI.
"I'm no epidemiologist, but I have to go by the experts," he said. "It's very difficult — as a superintendent and as a board — when you are being asked to go against what the state health department and the governor is asking us to do."
OCS will make the transition to NTI on Friday.
"We told parents that we plan on staying in NTI through Dec. 4. That week, ending Dec. 4," McDowell said. "We will be re-evaluating, looking at our numbers, looking at the county's numbers, and we hope to be back in person on Dec. 7."
Jones said she's is OK with the decision, but she also said she's preparing her family for the long haul.
"I've prepared my husband, my kids that this is probably something we are looking at at least until the new year, if not spring," she said. "I just feel like that's a bit of a pie-in-the-sky idea to think that in the surge of cold and flu season, the numbers are going to come down at all."
Right now, Jones is preparing for the transition and appreciates the support she has already received from Oldham County Schools.
"We've just been so happy with all of the teachers and administrators at Goshen, and I anticipate that we will continue that level of support," she said.
Jones also appreciates having a schedule that will allow her to be at home with her children.
"I do have the blessing of being able to stay at home, which is especially helpful this season," she said. "But my heart just goes out to the working parents, the single parents."
