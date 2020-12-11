LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools officials say thousands of students are learning and growing with NTI, but there are still some challenges.
At schools across the district, there are real struggles and challenges.
At Stopher Elementary School, teachers and administrators have determined that helping students often requires taking the lesson out of the virtual classrooms.
Kimmy Johnson, a Stopher parent of three, said every day presents a different struggle.
"They just go out of their way so much, and you know, I'd hate to see what my kids grades might be if she wasn't as proactive as she was in helping us navigate," Johnson said. "My Kindergartner, he has been in the JCPS school system since the day he turned 3 years old because he qualified for extra therapies."
She said teachers like Vicki Shaffer and Pamela Whitfield have gone out of their way to help the whole family.
"This is what I do," said Shaffer, a teacher at Stopher. "Anything to keep them coming back every day."
"Children can't learn unless they feel comfortable," added Whitfield, another Stopher teacher. "That's the main part of teaching is realizing, being able to empathize, being able to see through that child and understand what that child needs."
Both Shaffer and Whitfield agree their success has been a team effort.
"We plan. We share ideas," Shaffer said. "I mean, we're this village that comes together to communicate."
"What we as teachers at Stopher are doing, we are making ourselves flexible to meet the needs of not only the students but the parents as well," Whifield added.
Dr. Brigette Owens, the principal at Stopher, said they're getting it right by delving a little deeper and asking questions when there's a problem.
"It makes me know that we are getting it right," Owens said. "What we've realized is that it's not just about the instructional piece during this time. It's about the instructional and emotional piece. And I think that's what my teachers did right. And that's what I always try to bring back to the teachers, let's see what else is going on. Let's see what support we can give to the parents, because the parents are their teachers at this point."
Johnson appreciates that approach to helping students and parents.
"When I see a teacher make a point to connect with him and not just assume his lack of eye contact is disinterest, it's not. It's him struggling," Johnson said. "When that's something he has historically struggled with, and then actually connect with him, it is probably one of my greatest joys as a parent."
JCPS officials said if your child needs help, do not hesitate to reach out to a teacher or someone at your school.
