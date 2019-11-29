LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- "Light Up Louisville" has been a tradition for 39 years with the synchronized lighting of the city's Christmas tree and buildings around Jefferson Square on the day after Thanksgiving.
Friday's 8 p.m. lighting ceremony will happen after a parade and several hours of activities.
This year's festivities start at 3 p.m. the day after Thanksgiving, at Jefferson Square Park at 6th and Jefferson. Vendor booths will be set up with holiday gifts, crafts and goodies. There will also be children's activities, including free train rides. The last ride boards at 6 p.m.
Live performers will take the main stage at Metro Hall, including the Louisville Academy of Music; Envy Dance Team; Louisville Dove School of Arts; Classic Melodies "Top Note"; Blues Brothers; Motown Christmas; Midnight Noon; AMPED (Academy of Music Production Education and Development); and Eight Inch Elvis.
At 6:30, the Lots of Lights Parade begins at Fourth and Liberty Streets. It's an evening parade of lights, bands, carolers, car clubs, floats, children's groups and civic organizations. The Mayor's Band (from Meyzeek Middle School) and the Lincoln Elementary Mayor's Elf Squad will march in the parade, along with other local organizations.
At 8 p.m., Santa himself will arrive to flip the switch to Light Up Louisville, and kids can get a free picture with Santa beginning at 8:30.
Several downtown streets will be closed for the event. Beginning at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, 6th Street from Market Street to Liberty Street will be closed with government access only until 11 p.m. Friday.
The following streets will also be closed, starting at 8 a.m. Friday and continuing through 11 p.m.
- Sixth Street from Market Street to Cedar Street
- Cedar Street from Seventh Street to Sixth Street
- Liberty Street from Third Street to Seventh Street
- Jefferson Street from Third Street to Seventh Street
- Fourth Street from Market Street to Liberty Street
- Fifth Street from Market Street to Muhammad Ali Boulevard (access to parking garages)
- Armory Place from Muhammad Ali Blvd. to Liberty Street
- Congress Alley from Sixth Street to Seventh Street (Government access only)
In addition to street closures, there will be several no parking zones in the area of Jefferson Square Park from 2 p.m. Friday through midnight:
- Sixth Street from Market Street to Cedar
- Cedar Street from Seventh Street to Sixth Street
- Liberty Street from Fourth Street to Seventh Street
- Jefferson Street from Third Street to Seventh Street
- Fourth Street from Market Street to Liberty Street
- Fifth Street from Market Street to Muhammad Ali Boulevard
- Armory Place from Liberty Street to Muhammad Ali Boulevard
- Congress Alley from Sixth Street to Seventh Street
Click here for more information.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.