LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's back to school time, which means it's time to shop for school supplies -- but the items on that list will cost you.
"It’s my favorite part of starting a new year," said fourth grader, Szara Blackburn.
She is already planning to use a new Squishmallow notebook for math class, but that shopping cart full of supplies comes with a steep price.
"Her supplies cost about $200, which hit a little bit -- I don't remember it being that much growing up," said Blackburn's mom, Maranda Wilson.
She's not wrong.
According to the National Retail Federation, back-to-school spending this year is expected to reach a new high, with the average family spending about $890.
The NRF says the increase is largely driven by the price of electronics.
Wilson said the higher costs have been "a little bit of a shocker, but I wasn't too surprised by it all. Everything's been rising."
We wanted to see where you could cut costs, get the best deal and maybe save a couple dollars on that supply list, so we looked at how much the nine items on the JCPS school supply list for K through 2 would cost you online and at some major box stores.
We kept some constants, like the 24-count Ticonderoga #2 pencils, to see how much they varied by price.
If you clicked through Amazon, the entire list would run you about $99.
If you chose Walmart it would be about $63.
Dollar Tree had some more affordable prices, but you'd only get about half of the list done for about $20.
The list runs about $86 at Kroger.
Target would run you about $114 -- which also had some of the most expensive prices for those #2 pencils.
If your student is going to college, the National Retail Federation says the average family will spend more on college supplies as well: about $1,300 compared to $1,200 last year.
