You are off to the races! You’re going to see the most exciting two minutes in sports at Churchill Downs. Now you need to get to the Kentucky Derby.
“The easiest way to do that is going Kentucky Derby parking.com on Kentucky Derby parking.com It will outline every single day of the week,” said Kevin Kerstein with Churchill Downs.
Unless you were one of the few to secure a convenient parking pass, you will need to park at the Kentucky Expo Center and catch a shuttle over.
It is included free with your ticket.
Buses will run 24/7 for Oaks and Derby Day.
Ride Share will drop off at a lot near Cardinal Stadium, and then you'll have to walk to Churchill.
If you have an infield ticket, plan to walk from a pay-to-park lot near Cardinal Stadium as transportation is not included with an infield ticket.
“It is a short walk over here to Churchill Downs you'll experience you know all of what the city flavor has to offer,” said Kevin Kerstein.
“I would bring a pair of comfortable shoes,” says Grace Poganski of Louisiville, KY.
You'll walk past the barricades and finally into the green and white trimmed racetrack that is Churchill Downs. The Twin spires are as iconic in person as in the pictures.
You're gripping your cash to make your winning wager but first you'll have to avoid getting stopped by security.
These are some of the things that you're going to have to leave at home: coolers, alcohol, umbrellas even if it's rainy and your comfy lawn chairs. No selfie sticks, confetti, balloons, no weapons or anything dangerous, these items are all prohibited.
For a full list of prohibited items go to KentuckyDerby.com
Finally! You have your mint julep in hand, maybe a Lily drink in your Derby finest. Enjoy the traditions and the updates at the track.
“It changes every year,” said Lorraine Shannon of Louisville, KY.
“Coming to Churchill downs is like coming to a different world,” said John Husband of Louisville, KY.
The updated paddock area will be one of the first things you'll see.
The 190-million-dollar project isn't finished, but enough of it is to saddle the horses for Oaks and Derby.
This is also the inaugural year for another addition: the 90-million-dollar First Turn experience.
“I see that on tv that looks neat,” said Husband.
It puts 5 thousand more fans under covered seating with a perfect view of the finish line.
No matter where you sit or stand, see and be seen.
With a little know-how, you're sure to have a Happy Derby.