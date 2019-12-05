Today was another winner! Blue jeans skies and temperatures in the upper 50s. It was not as breezy today either! Enjoy the tranquil weather while we have it - changes are coming to Kentuckiana (as always!)
High pressure positioned to our south will get booted out by a low pressure in the four corners of the US (southwest). A second low pressure and cold front will follow closely behind the first and sweep a cold front through Kentuckiana tomorrow and bring scattered showers.
These systems will bring the return of rain to the area. Today will remain dry, but clouds will begin to move in this evening and tonight. The increase of clouds will keep temperatures more mild than this morning. Think low 40s to upper 30s - which is about ten degrees warmer than this mornings low.
A few spotty showers will move in overnight - mainly after 4 am. These showers will continue to spread across Kenuckiana. However, this does not look widespread and the rainfall totals will be light. Showers will end by the evening tomorrow. Scroll through the images of Advancetrak below to get an idea about timing and coverage of rain.
As I mentioned, this event looks to only bring light rain to Kentuckiana. Most computer models have less than 0.20'' for most of the area. The cold front will drop our temperatures for Friday, but will increase again by the end of the weekend. The theme for this week's forecast is certainly yo-yo temperatures. Rick DeLuca will have more information about the constantly changing temperatures on WDRB News this evening.