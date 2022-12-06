LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When he was introduced as the new head football coach at Cincinnati, former Louisville coach Scott Satterfield did not elaborate on plans for his assistant coaches.
With the situation in flux, Louisville athletics director Josh Heird named player development coach Deion Branch the acting coach for the team's upcoming appearance in the Fenway Bowl on Dec. 17.
Branch on Monday said they were still in the process of sorting out which coaches were staying on the job for the bowl game and which are not. In the meantime, some media reports are clearing up a bit of the picture. We'll keep track of those here.
Among the U of L assistants who already are known to be leaving before the bowl game:
BRYAN BROWN (co-defensive cooridinator). Brown will join Scott Satterfield in Cincinnati, according to ESPN's Bruce Feldman, and will not coach Louisville in the bowl game.
WESLEY McGRIFF (co-defensive coordinator). "Coach Crime" has taken a job coaching the secondary at Auburn, according to Brandon Marcello of 247Sports. McGriff had prior stints at Auburn in 2019 and '20 and was at Florida in 2021. His status for the bowl game wasn't reported.
LANCE TAYLOR (offensive coordinator). The former play-caller at Notre Dame is reported to be a front-runner for the head coaching job at Western Michigan, according to @FootballScoop. Former Cincinnati quarterback Gino Guidugli also is among the finalists. His status for the bowl game wasn't reported.
BEN SOWDERS (strength and conditioning). The energetic power coach is expected to take the same position at Arkansas, according to Rivals.com. His status for the bowl game wasn't reported.
This list will be updated as news is released.
