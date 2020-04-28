LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has emptied most local hotels.
This week is especially painful for the local hotel industry.
Derby week is typically the busiest week of the year for local hotels like the Omni.
But instead of accommodating out of town guests, most local hotels are empty.
Dustin Stutzman[05:25:34]:"We have a total of five assets."
Dustin Stutzman is area director of Sales and Marketing for a company that owns several local hotels and a restaurant.
Dustin Stutzman[05:25:36]:"We have the Home2 Suites, Louisville Downtown, the Hilton Garden Inn Downtown, the Hancock House, Eight Up Rooftop restaurant and the Henry Clay Event Center."
Stutzman says the COVID-19 pandemic has nearly emptied them all.
[05:26:03]:"Occupancy has dropped significantly from what we're used to...April is typically our prime-time. We've made a complete 180 and adjusted."
That adjustment includes some deep discounts and even complimentary rooms.
Stutzman[05:27:16]:"We've been able to partner and use Hilton's national program...we've offered 266 complimentary rooms between the Home2 Suites and Hilton Garden Inn Downtown...all for front-line medical staff."
Karen Williams[05:16:16]:"The hotels and the entire industry have felt it to the core."
Karen Williams is President and CEO of Louisville Tourism and works with local hotels...she says the loss of Derby week and revenue has been devastating.
Karen Williams[05:17:09]:"This is the biggest week for sure and it's about two weeks of straight, really good economic impact."
Right now, the Derby is scheduled for the first weekend in September...and if that date sticks, Williams believes it will be a nice rebound for the local hospitality industry.
Williams[05:17:33]:"Absolutely because I think right now...everyone has got this pent-up demand to want to travel."
Stutzman agrees and says his hotels are taking steps to protect customers and give them peace of mind.
Stutzman[05:28:10]:"We're going to focus on the cleanliness, we're going to focus on our touchpoints for instance, Hancock House has touch-less houspitality...there are zero interactions from the time that you book to the time that you get to your room."
Karen Williams[05:15:38]:"The entire hospitality industry, I would think, probably more than any industry in the United States, has been hit harder than anyone."
[05:15:48]:"We have 27-thousand jobs in the industry."
[05:15:53]:"When I think about the hotels...to date, we have lost, due to canceled business that we've moved, to different months and different years, we lost over 166-million dollars of economic impact of business."
[05:17:03]:"How many cities are fortunate enough to have the Derby? We have the Super Bowl every year."
If Derby stays on track for September...
