LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare and University of Louisville Pediatrics are now working as one team.
This week, the two health care providers started working under the newly formed Norton Children's Medical Group, an integration of services expected to benefit thousands of children.
One of them is 5-year-old Seth Walsh, who is fighting leukemia with a team of medical specialists from both Norton Healthcare and University of Louisville Pediatrics. Seth is preparing for a bone marrow transplant.
The new partnership makes it easier for parents, like Seth's mother, Michelle Walsh, to get all of the medical records for their children in one location.
"Really taking the best of both worlds, both the Norton Pediatric groups as well as the University of Louisville Pediatric groups," said Dr. Jennifer Evans, M.D., vice president of women's and pediatric services at MPH System.
Evans said children who see multiple specialists at different health care providers will no longer need to go from one building to the next for appointments.
"Instead of going to a Norton Healthcare site and a U of L Healthcare site, they can see both in one visit," Evans said. "So if a child is seen at one clinic, those physicians will be able to see all of the records across the system."
Those records will be stored in a patient portal called MyChart.
"Once they're seen, they can get a summery of their appointments," Evans said.
With a transplant surgery and lots of visits to specialists ahead, Walsh believes the newly formed Norton Children's Medical Group will make it easier to navigate the system.
"It definitely helps me a lot, and now I can keep track," she said. "So everyone will be able to access the same system ... which is huge. And then I, as a parent, will be able to access the system."
