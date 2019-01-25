LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating a crash that killed two people. It happened shortly after 1:00 a.m. Friday morning on the Gene Snyder near New Cut Road.
LMPD says a driver was going the wrong way in the westbound lanes, and hit another car head on.
The driver of the wrong way car died at the scene. The driver of the other car was taken to University hospital, where he later died.
Both drivers were the only people in their cars.
All lanes of the Gene Snyder near New Cut Road were shut down early Friday morning while police investigated. The road is still closed at this time.
