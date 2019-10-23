LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville plans to change the the name of the struggling Jewish Hospital to U of L Hospital-Jewish after the proposed purchase closes on Nov. 1.
A university official told WDRB News that the name is but a proposal and still has to be reviewed and approved by the board of the Jewish Heritage Fund for Excellence.
University of Louisville Spokeswoman Jill Scoggins told WDRB News via email Wednesday that the university always planned to include the KentuckyOne facilities in the U of L Health brand. She said the institution’s staff in the last two months has sought input from employees of the facilities on naming, culture, traditions, history and other aspects.
“These traditions will be honored as we go forward,” she said.
Precise names for the properties will be announced once they’ve been approved by all boards involved in the process.
The university said in August that it planned to acquire the hospital and other KentuckyOne Health properties in a deal that would more than double the university’s healthcare footprint in Louisville.
The properties, which also include Frazier Rehabilitation Institute & Neurosciences Center, Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital and the Our Lady of Peace psychiatric hospital, have significant capital needs and have been losing about $43 million annually on operations as a group – about $30 million at Jewish Hospital alone.
The university’s purchase involves KentuckyOne Health and affiliates providing a net $126 million to U of L in cash, debt forgiveness and other sources over four years. In addition, the university is banking on a partially forgivable $50 million loan from state government, which lawmakers cannot approve until January.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.