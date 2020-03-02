LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a record-breaking weekend for thousands of University of Kentucky students dancing the night away during the annual DanceBlue dance marathon.
According to a report by LEX 18, students raised more than $2 million this year for the DanceBlue Hematology and Oncology Clinic at the Kentucky Children's Hospital.
That's the largest amount in school history.
The money is used for pediatric cancer research, staff at the clinic and things that make families' cancer journey a little easier.
