Democrat Amy McGrath will try to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. Maj. Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky in the November 3, 2020 election. 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Amy McGrath, national Democrats' handpicked challenger to Mitch McConnell, narrowly survived a battle with state Rep. Charles Booker of Louisville in the June 23 Kentucky primary.

On the latest episode of Uncovered, our news podcast, WDRB political reporter Lawrence Smith discusses how Booker gave McGrath a run for her money despite starting in January with little name recognition and no campaign infrastructure.

Smith also looks ahead to the fall race and the "tightrope" McGrath will have to walk in her bid to upset McConnell, the Senate majority leader who was first elected to the seat in 1984.

