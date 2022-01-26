Clarksville, Ind. (WDRB) -- An Ohio man was arrested while applying for a loan at a Clark County bank.
Police have 58-year-old Kenneth Burgess in custody. Burgess is accused of trying to defraud the One Vision Federal Credit Union on Lewis and Clark Parkway in Clarksville.
According to police, there were red flags when Burgess applied for a loan.
"Mr. Burgess came to Clarksville, Indiana from Ohio and committed these acts," said Jeremy Mull, Clark County Prosecutor. "This individual had entered that location, had applied for a loan, and had presented some documents which evidently had been forged."
That's when bank officials contacted Indiana State Police.
"And said they had some suspicion that something may not quite be right here. Things weren't adding up and asked for our help looking into it," said Sgt. Carey Huls, Indiana State Police.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Burgess lives in Columbus, Ohio but applied for a $20,000 loan using a fake Michigan Driver's License on Monday.
"On Tuesday, our officer was at the bank, working hand-in-hand with the bank officials and the subject came back into the bank to finish up whatever transaction he was doing with the bank," said Sgt. Huls.
According to the probable cause affidavit, when Burgess returned, an undercover detective posed as a loan officer.
Mull said, "During the suspect’s meeting with the state police officer, it was determined again that he was using false and fictitious information to try to obtain the loan and an arrest of him was made at that time."
Burgess is charged with forgery, defrauding a financial institution, and Identity theft.
He's being held on a $50,000 cash bond.
"I did not want him posting a bond and leaving and fleeing the jurisdiction," said Mull.
Meanwhile, police believe Burgess has also hit at least two banks in the Metro Louisville area, and we have also learned he has a lengthy criminal history in Ohio.
Right now, Burgess is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Thursday morning.
