LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local union is demanding action from leaders at the University of Louisville.
The union held a rally Thursday afternoon on the steps of Grawemeyer Hall.
"I stand with the United Campus Workers as they call on president Gonzalez to take COVID-19 and the Omicron Variant seriously," said Ashanti Scott, University of Louisville, Political Science Student.
Scott read a message from her mother, Kentucky State Representative Attica Scott. "I'm the mom of a U of L student. My daughter deserves better than to try to pursue her education in fear. Her campus should be a place that prioritizes the health and safety of everyone," Scott read to the crowd. "As the former coordinator of Kentucky Jobs with Justice, what I know is that people join a union to build their collective power and voice."
That statement got a cheerful reaction from the crowd of more than 60 people who gathered.
The rally was organized by United Campus Workers of Kentucky. The newly formed union is made up of U of L students, faculty and staff. Thursday's rally was organized to share the union's pandemic concerns with the campus community and the public.
"So, last week, we had a petition going around for Cardinal Health and Safety because we felt like the administration was not heeding our concerns," said Zane Ronau, U of L, Graduate Teaching Assistant.
Union members say they've already taken their concerns and a petition with nearly 2,000 signatures to interim president Lori Gonzalez.
Ronau said, "And after they ignored our petition. We had a phone-in for three days, where we called the office of the president."
The list of demands includes:
-An option for remote teaching and work.
-Hazard pay for front-line staff and
-N95 masks for the entire campus community.
After the rally, union members took their concerns to the board of trustees meeting.
"You've got 5 minutes to help us understand what you are here for," said Mary Nixon, U of L, Board of Trustees Chairperson.
"We've all received one clear message from the University: risk your health or risk your career," said a spokesperson for the group.
"Thank you, stay safe and we appreciate you coming forward and sharing with us," said Nixon.
"It is my sincere hope that somebody in there heard what we were saying," said Dr. Anna Browne Ribeiro, U of L, Assistant Professor.
Despite having the floor for five minutes, union members aren't confident the message was heard.
Dr. Browne Ribeiro said, "It really seemed like there were people that were not ready to listen, but maybe there were some folks in there that heard us and are going to take some action in some way and help move the needle a little bit in our direction."
"We're offered free masks. The KN95 masks, I believe that you can pick up in spots on campus," said Nixon.
Nixon says with the exception of the hazard pay, the other concerns have been addressed.
"We've got a process for students that need exceptions," said Nixon. "And so, I feel like 80 -- 90% of what they're asking for is already being done."
To read the petition and see the list of demands, please click here.
