LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville said Monday it's using the offseason to make several upgrades to the fan experience at Cardinal Stadium.
After a handful of games in 2021 came with fan complaints about long lines, the university said in a news release Monday that new ticket scanners have been installed to improve entry Gates 2, 3 and 4. Walk-through security will also be added, aimed at speeding up the fan entry with stationary magnetic scanners instead of handheld, manual scanners.
The entry process was a point of contention last year, causing Director of Athletics Vince Tyra to apologize to fans after a game in September. There were long lines to get into the stadium, long waits at the concession stands and other problems, at least partially caused by staffing shortages and technical glitches as the stadium debuted a new cashless concession system, UofL said at the time.
And at concession stands, UofL said "Grab and Go Stations" will be installed at some areas of the concourse.
“These efforts are just the beginning," Josh Heird, interim director of athletics, said in a news release. "We know that the gameday experience must be evaluated through the eyes of our fans. Our fans’ input is invaluable, and it is imperative that we listen—even when it isn’t fun to hear -- and turn that input into action. For me, it’s a non-negotiable that our commitment to evolve how we operate matches CardNation’s commitment and devoted passion for our team."
UofL said fans arriving in September will also notice new WiFi connectivity. The athletics department spent more than $5 million to install new WiFi access, working with AmpThink to implement a system allowing fans to have better connectivity.
It's expected to be in place for the Cardinals' home opener Sept. 16 against Florida State.
Also, UofL said a $4 million gift from Angel's Envy will go toward fully-renovating the former Brown & Williamson Club. The new 18,000-square-foot Angel's Envy Bourbon Club will be available for rentals starting in the fall.
