LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people are dead and a Shepherdsville man is facing murder charges after a shooting inside an Okolona restaurant Thursday night.
Louisville Metro Police Maj. Dave Allen said officers with the department's Seventh Division were called to a reported shooting at the Roosters on Preston Highway, near Minor Lane, around 8 p.m.
According to an arrest report, 21-year-old Karson Reitz was seen by LMPD officers on the restaurant’s security cameras shooting two men. One victim was pronounced dead at the restaurant and the second victim was taken to a hospital where he died.
The names of the victims haven’t been released, but Reitz knew both victims, according to the arrest report.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is handling the investigation, which remains ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's crime tip hotline at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Callers can remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted on the department's crime tip portal by clicking here.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
