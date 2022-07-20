LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- At least one person is dead after a four-vehicle collision on Interstate 264 westbound near Poplar Level Road, according to Louisville Metro Police.
Around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, officers with LMPD's Sixth Division responded to a report of a multi-vehicle collision just past the Poplar Level Road overpass.
Police said a preliminary investigation shows that a passenger vehicle traveling westbound came to a stop due to heavy traffic and was struck by another vehicle, which caused a chain reaction.
The passenger vehicle then caught fire and "at least" one person died, police said. It's unknown if anyone else was in the vehicle.
Police said no one else in the other vehicles was injured.
As of 11 p.m., the westbound lanes reopened after being closed for over five hours.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating.
