REMINDER: A flash flood watch is now in effect until tomorrow morning. due to heavy rain falling on saturated grounds and additional rises on area rivers, creeks and streams. There will be times of intense rain rates - which will increase the potential for flash flooding this evening. BE CAREFUL DRIVING, ESPECIALLY AT NIGHT.
Additionally, some flood warnings are in effect for area rivers. Currently, this includes Ohio River at Tell City and Cannelton Lock until further notice, East Fork of the White River at Seymour until Sunday, and Rolling Fork River Near Boston until Sunday.
It has clearly already been a soggy day. However, the heaviest of the rain is expected now (4 pm) until about midnight. There will also be gusty winds and increased rainfall rates as a line of showers crosses southern and eastern Kentucky. Stronger storms look most likely in southern Kentucky - near the TN state line. Rain will become lighter tomorrow morning and early afternoon.
Therefore, it is no surprise, we are expecting higher rainfall totals in our southern counties. 1'' of rain is likely there, with locally higher amounts. Smaller totals are expected to our north in Southern Indiana. Below is raw model data from the HRRR and it has pretty reasonable numbers to expect across the area by tomorrow morning.
Rivers are getting swollen and higher. The Ohio River (at McAlpine Upper) is expected to hit the flood stage by Friday evening and reach a crest of 26' by Monday morning into Tuesday. The levels are expected to rise early next week due to ANOTHER system affecting the area. However, there is still a lot of uncertainty regarding that event.
For reference, some recent crests were 26.06' on 2/27/19, 28.08' on 2/14/2019, and 35.72' 2/26/18.
Below are some updated numbers for other gauges on the Ohio River as well as other rivers around Kentuckiana. You will notice many of these locations will continue to rise and experience minor flooding over the days to come. These numbers were updated at 3:30 pm Wednesday. They will continue to be updated as needed.