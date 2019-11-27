UPDATE: This individual has been found safe, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.
Previous story:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities in Clark County, Indiana are asking for the public's help to find a missing 14-year-old boy who may be armed with guns.
According to a Facebook post by the County County Sheriff's Office, Aiden C. Cox left his New Washington home early Wednesday morning. Police believe he left of his own will, but he was allegedly driving a car with two guns inside.
Cox is described as a 5'-8" 14-year-old weighing 180 pounds, with brown hair, blue eyes and freckles.
He is believed to be driving a black Ford Edge with a Kentucky license plate with the registration 287YMC.
Police say he may be armed with a .38 special Smith & Wesson with a pink handle, as well as a 9mm pistol.
Authorities do not know where he is headed.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Clark County Sheriff's Office Central Dispatch at (812) 246-6996.
