UPDATE: Police say 52-year-old Sharon Vaz has been found and is safe. There will be no further updates on this story.
Original story:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 52-year-old woman who could be in danger.
According to a news release, Sharon Vaz was last seen on Feb. 1 on East Jefferson Street, near near the Wayside Christian Mission on South Preston Street. Her family says Vaz has a medical condition that requires treatment, and they fear for her safety, according to police.
Vaz is described as a white woman with brown eyes and black hair, who is 5'-2" tall and weighs 105 pounds.
Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call the police tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
