INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WDRB)-- The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has canceled a Silver Alert for 19-month-old Kristian Juarez.
Police say Juarez was found safe and the Silver Alert was canceled at 7:55 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Juarez was returned to his mother at the residence where officers believe he was abducted from.
Police believed Kristian was with Tishawn Blackwell,48.
Officers have not said if Blackwell was with Kristian when he was found.
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department expects to give an update on Kristian later today.
