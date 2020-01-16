UPDATE: This missing person has been found safe. No further updates will be given.
Previous story:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Golden Alert has been issued for a 29-year-old Louisville woman.
Melissa Emerick was last seen near on Terry Road near Conway Middle School. She's about 5 feet 3 inches tall and 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a dark brown jacket and blue jeans. She has pierced ears and a pierced nose.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to call 911 or 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.